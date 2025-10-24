49ers Starting QB Mac Jones For Week 8, Rule Out Five Players

The San Francisco 49ers officially ruled out five players from Week 8, including QB Brock Purdy (toe), WR Ricky Pearsall (knee), DE Bryce Huff (hamstring), DL Yetur Gross-Matos (hamstring), C Jake Brendel (hamstring), per Nick Wagoner.

Mac Jones will start for the 49ers, once again.

Purdy hasn’t played since Week 4’s loss to the Jaguars as he deals with a turf toe injury, so this doesn’t come as much of a surprise.

Purdy, 25, was a seventh-round pick by the 49ers in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Iowa State. He signed a four-year, $3.7 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $77,012.

Purdy was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2026 when he agreed to a five-year, $265 million extension this offseason.

In 2025, Purdy has appeared in two games for the 49ers and completed 65.8 percent of his pass attempts for 586 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions.

Jones, 26, took over as the starter for Alabama in 2020 and led one of the best offenses in school history. He was a consensus All-American as a redshirt junior and won the Davey O’Brien Award before declaring for the draft. The Patriots took Jones with pick No. 15 overall in 2021.

Jones signed a four-year, $15,586,353 contract with the Patriots that includes a $8,695,530 signing bonus. He was entering the fourth year of that deal when the Patriots traded him to the Jaguars for a sixth-round pick.

The Jaguars declined Jones’ fifth-year option during the 2024 offseason. He signed with the 49ers in March.

In 2025, Jones has appeared in five games for the 49ers and has completed 67.0 percent of his passes for 1,404 yards, six touchdowns, and four interceptions.