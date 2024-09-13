49ers Taking ‘Long View’ Regarding Christian McCaffrey’s Achilles Tendinitis

49ers GM John Lynch said they are taking a “long view” with Christian McCaffrey‘s recovery from Achilles tendinitis when asked if he’ll be able to play in Week 2.

“I don’t know that answer,” Lynch said, via 49ersWebZone. “He’s dealing with this Achilles tendinitis, which is one of those deals that can be feeling good one day and then, the next day, it flares. And so it’s been very frustrating for Christian, I know, and frustrating for us, only because he’s such a great player. But primary in our mind is the long view. Christian is such an elite player. He changes us. He makes us different. But also, it’s nice to see that we can function without him. We can function at a really high level.”

Lynch also mentioned that McCaffrey practiced in limited fashion this week, but reiterated he’s unsure if the running back will be able to play this week.

“So, don’t know the answer,” Lynch said. “He did get out there and practice some the last couple days on a limited fashion. And so much of it is how does he respond the next day? Those guys are down there, kind of checking in for meetings. Haven’t heard yet, but we’ll see. But we have to be really smart and understand that this is a long year and we need Christian fully healthy and out there, and don’t want to compromise anything.”

It continues to look like RB Jordan Mason will continue in the lead role and will handle the bulk of the carries for San Francisco.

McCaffrey, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Panthers back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $17.224 million contract when the Panthers signed him to a new four-year, $64 million contract extension that also included his expected fifth-year option.

Carolina opted to restructure McCaffrey’s deal before trading him to the 49ers in exchange for a 2023 second, third, and fourth-round pick, as well as a fifth-round pick in 2024.

He was due base salaries of $11.8 million and $12 million over the final two years of the deal before signing his new extension.

In 2023, McCaffrey appeared in 16 games for the 49ers and rushed for 1,459 yards on 272 carries (5.4 YPC) to go along with 67 receptions for 564 yards receiving and 21 total touchdowns.

