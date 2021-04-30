49ers Waive DB Obi Melifonwu

The San Francisco 49ers officially waived DB Obi Melifonwu Thursday night.

Melifonwu, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Raiders back in 2017. He was in the second year of his four-year, $4.5 million contract when the Raiders waived him in November of 2018.

The Patriots quickly signed Melifonwu to a contract and he finished out the year in New England. He had a brief stint on the Patriots’ practice squad and was re-signed to a futures deal for the 2020 season before being waived a few months later.

Melifonwu agreed to a futures contract with the 49ers this past January.

In 2018, Melifonwu appeared in seven games for the Raiders and Patriots and recorded seven tackles and no interceptions.