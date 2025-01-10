49ers Will Need To Conduct Open Search For OC, Despite Plans To Promote Klay Kubiak

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that the 49ers will need to conduct an open search for their offensive coordinator position, even though HC Kyle Shanahan announced his intention to promote Klay Kubiak to the position.

Shanahan told reporters that Kubiak has done this job without the title for two years, but the NFL requires teams to comply with the Rooney rule for all available coordinator positions.

Shanahan intends to continue calling plays for the 49ers from here.

Kubiak, 36, is the son of former Texans and Broncos HC Gary Kubiak. He began his coaching career at Strake Jesuit College Preparatory in Texas from 2013-2020.

The 49ers brought him onto their coaching staff in 2021 as their defensive quality control coach. He was promoted to assistant quarterbacks coach for the following two years before being named offensive passing game specialist in 2024.