49ers Worked Out Five Offensive Linemen

The San Francisco 49ers brought in a group of five free agents for tryouts on Tuesday, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list includes:

Hubbard, 34, signed on with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent out of UAB back in 2013. He spent his first year on the practice squad before returning to the team on two consecutive one-year contracts.

He signed a five-year, $36.5 million contract with the Browns in March of 2018. In 2020, he and the team reworked that deal to make him a free agent in 2022.

After returning to the Browns on a one-year deal for the 2022 season, Hubbard signed a one-year contract with the Titans in 2023 before joining the 49ers in 2024.

In 2024, Hubbard played in eight games with three starts for the 49ers.