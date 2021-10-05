49ers Working Out Group Of Kickers

According to Tom Pelissero, the 49ers are working out a group of veteran kickers, including:

San Francisco needs a short-term replacement for starting K Robbie Gould, who was injured in warmups ahead of a Week 4 loss to the Seahawks. He could miss between three and five weeks with a groin injury.

Slye, 25, signed with the Giants after going undrafted out of Virginia Tech following the 2019 NFL Draft. He was waived in May before being brought back in July and waived again.

Slye caught on with the Panthers as a camp leg but ended up taking the starting job after K Graham Gano landed on injured reserve. He re-signed with the team and then signed a one-year extension in January 2021 that would have made him a free agent in 2022.

However, the Panthers cut Slye coming out of the preseason this and he caught on with the Texans. He’s been on and off of their roster in recent weeks.

In 2021, Slye has appeared in three games for the Texans and converted 4 of 5 field goal attempts and 7 of 8 extra point tries.

Badgley, 26, originally signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Miami in 2018, but Indianapolis waived him before the season began.

Badgley signed with the Chargers in October of 2018, where he spent the next three seasons as the primary kicker.

This past offseason, Los Angeles tendered Badgley a qualifying offer, and Badgley re-signed with the team on a one-year, $1.1 million deal. However, he was cut coming out of the preseason. He caught on briefly with the Titans before being cut again.

In 2021, Badgley has appeared in one game for the Titans and missed his lone field goal attempt while going 1-2 on extra points.

Maher, 31, originally signed on with the Jets as an undrafted free agent of Nebraska back in 2013. He lasted just a few months in New York before he was waived and later signed by the Cowboys during the preseason.

From there, Maher spent three years in the CFL before signing a one-year deal with the Browns in 2017. He later had a brief stint with the Browns before signing on with the Cowboys during the 2018 offseason.

Maher later played for the Jets, Washington and Texans before joining the Cardinals late last season. Arizona brought him back on a futures contract this past January but waived him in March. He was briefly with the Saints in training camp.

In 2019, Maher appeared in 13 games for the Cowboys and made 20-30 field goal attempts (66.7 percent) as well as all 36 of his extra point attempts.