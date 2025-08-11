49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk Could Return Around Week 6

49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk is on the PUP list during camp as he works back from a torn ACL suffered last season.

Earlier in the offseason, there was some slight hope that Aiyuk could be ready to play Week 1.

Per Vic Tafur, 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said he hasn’t thought about a timeline too much, but “maybe Week 6” would be a good estimation for his return.

Shanahan said all of their players rehabbing from a torn ACL are on track to be back around Week 6, including Aiyuk, per Matt Barrows. Shanahan mentioned there’s a range of weeks when Aiyuk could return, but Week 6 is the current rough estimate.

Aiyuk, 27, was a one-year starter at Arizona State and earned first-team All-Pac 12 in his final season. The 49ers traded up with the Vikings to select him with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $12,531,342 rookie contract that included a $6,673,703 signing bonus. The 49ers picked up his fifth-year option last year that will cost them $14,124,000 fully guaranteed for the 2024 season.

Aiyuk officially agreed to a four-year, $120 million extension that includes $76 million guaranteed after a lengthy period in which he was nearly traded to the Steelers.

In 2024, Aiyuk appeared in seven games for the 49ers and caught 23 passes for 351 yards receiving and no touchdowns.

