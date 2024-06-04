49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk Did Not Report For Mandatory Minicamp

According to Matt Maiocco, 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk did not report for the team’s mandatory minicamp on Tuesday as he is still seeking a new contract with San Francisco.

Maiocco adds that Aiyuk is subject to fines of up to $104,259 over the next few days per the league’s current collective bargaining agreement.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported recently on “NFL Live” that Aiyuk is looking to beat the $28 million per year Amon-Ra St. Brown got from the Lions in his new contract this offseason.

Meanwhile, the 49ers opted to sign star RB Christian McCaffrey to a two-year contract extension on Tuesday.

Mike Garafolo also reported earlier this summer that the 49ers and Aiyuk are not close to coming to terms on a contract extension. Garafolo noted the teams that called the 49ers about trading for Aiyuk ahead of and during the draft got the impression that San Francisco didn’t want to trade him.

Garafolo added that Aiyuk has not requested a trade yet and things have not deteriorated to the level where the 49ers feel like they have no choice but to trade him.

Aiyuk, 26, was a one-year starter at Arizona State and earned first-team All-Pac 12 in his final season. The 49ers traded up with the Vikings to select him with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $12,531,342 rookie contract that included a $6,673,703 signing bonus. The 49ers picked up his fifth-year option last year that will cost them $14,124,000 fully guaranteed for the 2024 season.

Aiyuk is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2023, Aiyuk appeared in 16 games for the 49ers and caught 75 passes for 1,342 yards receiving and seven touchdowns.

We will have more news on Aiyuk as it becomes available.