49ers WR Deebo Samuel Carted Off With Left Ankle Injury

49ers WR Deebo Samuel was carted off the field with a left ankle injury against the Buccaneers.

Deebo Samuel was carted off the field. Prayers up, 19 🙏❤️💛 #IGYB — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 11, 2022

Samuel, 26, is a former second-round pick of the 49ers out of South Carolina back in 2019. He was entering the fourth year of a four-year, $7,697,356 rookie contract that included a $3,618,076 signing bonus when he re-signed a three-year, $71.5 extension with $58.1 million guaranteed.

In 2022, Samuel has appeared in 12 games for the 49ers and caught 50 passes for 569 yards receiving (11.4 YPC) and two touchdowns. He has also rushed 37 times for 207 yards (5.6 YPC) and two touchdowns.

We will have more news on Samuel when it becomes available.