49ers WR Deebo Samuel Expected To Miss ‘A Couple Weeks’ With Calf Strain

49ers WR Deebo Samuel suffered a calf strain and is expected to miss a few weeks with a calf strain, HC Kyle Shanahan said, via Nick Wagoner.

Samuel, 28, is a former second-round pick of the 49ers out of South Carolina back in 2019. He was entering the fourth year of a four-year, $7,697,356 rookie contract that included a $3,618,076 signing bonus when he signed a three-year, $71.5 extension with $58.1 million guaranteed.

He’s due base salaries of $20.972 million and $16.6 million over the final two years of the deal.

In 2023, Samuel appeared in 15 games for the 49ers and caught 60 passes on 89 targets for 892 yards receiving and seven touchdowns to go along with 37 rushes for 225 yards and five additional touchdowns.