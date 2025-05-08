49ers WR Demarcus Robinson Facing Three-Game Suspension

According to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports, 49ers recently signed WR Demarcus Robinson is facing a three-game suspension for violating the league’s policy on substance abuse.

Maiocco points out Robinson was arrested in November in Southern California and charged with DUI.

This could result in the 49ers requiring fourth-round WR Jordan Watkins to contribute early in the season, given WR Brandon Aiyuk is still recovering from a torn ACL.

San Francisco signed Robinson to a two-year, $9.5 million deal in March.

Robinson, 30, was drafted in the fourth round out of Florida by the Chiefs in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie deal worth $2.85 million.

The Chiefs brought Robinson back on a one-year deal for two additional seasons. He signed on with the Raiders during the 2022 offseason but was cut loose in August. He landed with the Ravens before the Rams signed him to a one-year contract. From there, he signed another one-year deal with the Rams back in February of last year.

In 2024, Robinson appeared in all 17 games for the Rams and caught 31 passes for 505 yards (16.3 YPC) and seven touchdowns.