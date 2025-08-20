49ers WR DeMarcus Robinson Suspended Three Games

49ers WR DeMarcus Robinson is suspended three games to start the season following his DUI arrest, according to Jordan Schultz.

San Francisco signed Robinson to a two-year, $9.5 million deal in March.

Robinson, 30, was drafted in the fourth round out of Florida by the Chiefs in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie deal worth $2.85 million.

The Chiefs brought Robinson back on a one-year deal for two additional seasons. He signed on with the Raiders during the 2022 offseason but was cut loose in August. He landed with the Ravens before the Rams signed him to a one-year contract. From there, he signed another one-year deal with the Rams back in February of last year.

He’s entering the first year of a two-year, $9.5 million deal.

In 2024, Robinson appeared in all 17 games for the Rams and caught 31 passes for 505 yards (16.3 YPC) and seven touchdowns.