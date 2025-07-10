49ers WR Demarcus Robinson Takes Plea Deal To Wrap Up DUI Case, Suspension Likely Pending

49ers WR Demarcus Robinson has agreed to plead no contest to the DUI charge against him and received a sentence of three years probation, per ESPN.

Robinson was also ordered to pay a $390 fine and to complete court-mandated programs, including a three-month alcohol education program.

The charges stemmed from an arrest last November when Robinson was observed going over 100 miles per hour before being pulled over and determined to be driving under the influence.

Now that the legal case has been resolved, expect the NFL to move forward with discipline. The standard suspension for a DUI tends to be three games and that’s the punishment Robinson is facing.

San Francisco signed Robinson to a two-year, $9.5 million deal in March.

Robinson, 30, was drafted in the fourth round out of Florida by the Chiefs in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie deal worth $2.85 million.

The Chiefs brought Robinson back on a one-year deal for two additional seasons. He signed on with the Raiders during the 2022 offseason but was cut loose in August. He landed with the Ravens before the Rams signed him to a one-year contract. From there, he signed another one-year deal with the Rams back in February of last year.

He’s entering the first year of a two-year, $9.5 million deal.

In 2024, Robinson appeared in all 17 games for the Rams and caught 31 passes for 505 yards (16.3 YPC) and seven touchdowns.