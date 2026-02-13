49ers WR Kendrick Bourne Hopes To Re-Sign With Team

49ers WR Kendrick Bourne is set to be an unrestricted free agent after concluding his one-year deal with the team. Bourne said on his YouTube channel that he is hoping to be back in San Francisco next season.

“The year went great,” Bourne said. “Hitting free agency this year, it’s gonna be fun. I want to go back to San Fran, so that’s the plan, but it’s all got to make sense.”

Bourne, 30, signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Eastern Washington in 2017. He signed a three-year, $1.66 million deal and made the final roster each of his first three seasons in the league.

The 49ers placed a second-round tender on Bourne as a restricted free agent at $3.27 million for the 2020 season.

Bourne then became an unrestricted free agent in 2021 before signing a three-year, $22.5 million contract with the Patriots. He finished out the final year of that deal and made $5.5 million in 2023.

New England re-signed him to a three-year contract worth up to $33 million in 2024. However, he was released ahead of the 2025 season and caught on with the 49ers in September.

In 2025, Bourne appeared in 16 games for the 49ers and caught 37 passes on 53 targets for 551 yards (14.9 YPC) and no touchdowns.