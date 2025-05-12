NFL Transactions: Monday 5/12

49ers
- Signed LB Stone Blanton.
- Signed QB Kurtis Rourke (7-227).
- DB Tre’Vius Tomlinson reverted to injured reserve.
Bears
- Signed DB Jeremiah Walker.
- Received an international exemption for P Tory Taylor.
Bengals
- Waived DB Micah Abraham.
- Signed DB Shaquan Loyal.
Broncos
- Waived DB Kendall Bohler, LB K.J. Cloyd, NT Christian Dowell, and TE Thomas Yassmin.
- Signed TE Cole Fotheringham, LS Zach Triner, LB Jordan Turner, and DB Kyrese White.
- Received an international exemption for P Jeremy Crawshaw.
Browns
- Waived DB Trey Dean, DE Marcus Haynes, LB Ja’seem Reed (injured), and RB Eli Wilson.
- Signed LB Carson Schwesinger (2-33).
- Signed WR Luke Floriea, DB Rayshawn Jenkins, WR Kisean Johnson, DB Damontae Kazee, and WR Cade McDonald.
- Placed LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on the reserve/PUP list.
Buccaneers
- Waived LB Deion Jennings and TE Anthony Landphere (left squad designation).
- Signed DL Dvon J-Thomas and LB Nick Jackson.
Chargers
- Waived C Bucky Williams.
- Signed WR Dalevon Campbell.
Commanders
- Waived T Anim Dankwah and DB Trey Rucker (non-football injury designation).
- Signed OL Tyre Phillips.
Cowboys
- Signed RB Jaydon Blue (5-149).
Dolphins
- Waived LS Kneeland Hibbett.
- Signed DB Kendall Sheffield.
Eagles
- Signed C Drew Kendall (5-168).
Falcons
- Released WR Phillip Dorsett.
- Signed LB James Pearce (1-26) and LB Jalon Walker (1-15).
- Signed LB Caleb Johnson.
Giants
- Waived DB R.J. Delancy and DB Tommy McCormick.
- Signed WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey and DB T.J. Moore.
Jets
- Signed DB Arian Smith (4-110).
Lions
- Waived TE Caden Prieskorn.
- Signed TE Luke Deal, WR Malik Taylor, and DL Raequan Williams.
Packers
- Waived G Marquis Hayes.
- Signed QB Taylor Elgersma.
Patriots
- Waived T Cole Birdow.
- Signed WR Mekhi Butler, DL Isaiah Iton, and DL Wilfried Pene.
- Received an international exemption for DE Wilfried Pene.
Raiders
- Waived DB Dominic Boyd, LB Amari Burney, DT Matthew Butler, RB Tyreik McAllister, and LB Brandon Smith.
- Released WR Kristian Wilkerson.
- Signed WR Dont’e Thornton (4-108).
- Signed DL Jahfari Harvey, WR Ketron Jackson, LB Jaylon Smith, WR Key’Shawn Smith, LB Wesley Steiner, and DB Jonathan Sutherland.
Rams
- Signed DT Ty Hamilton (5-148), WR Konata Mumpfield (7-242), OL Chris Paul (5-172), and EDGE Josaiah Stewart (3-90).
- Signed OL Wyatt Bowles, DB Malik Dixon-Williams, LB Shaun Dolac, OL Ben Dooley, WR Tru Edwards, OL Willie Lampkin, LB Jamil Muhammad, DL Bill Norton, LB Josh Pearcy, WR Brennan Presley, TE Mark Redman, TE Anthony Torres, DB Nate Valcarcel, RB Jordan Waters, OL Trey Wedig, and WR Mario Williams.
Saints
- Waived DB Millard Bradford and RB Jordan Mims.
- Signed DB Terrell Burgess and WR Donovan Peoples-Jones.
Seahawks
- Released WR River Cracraft (non-football injury designation).
- Signed WR Montorie Foster and LB D’Eryk Jackson.
Steelers
- Waived RB Aaron Shampklin.
- Signed DB Max Hurleman, RB Trey Sermon, and OL Gareth Warren.
Texans
- Signed RB Woody Marks (4-116).
Titans
- Waived LB Kyron Johnson (from IR with settlement), DB Virgil Lemons, DB Jerrin Thompson, and WR Tay Martin (from IR with settlement).
- Signed TE Gunnar Helm (4-120).
- Signed TE Drake Dabney and WR T.J. Sheffield.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!