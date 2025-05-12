NFL Transactions: Monday 5/12

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

  • Signed LB Stone Blanton.
  • Signed QB Kurtis Rourke (7-227).
  • DB Tre’Vius Tomlinson reverted to injured reserve.

Bears

  • Signed DB Jeremiah Walker.
  • Received an international exemption for P Tory Taylor.

Bengals

  • Waived DB Micah Abraham.
  • Signed DB Shaquan Loyal.

Broncos

  • Waived DB Kendall Bohler, LB K.J. Cloyd, NT Christian Dowell, and TE Thomas Yassmin.
  • Signed TE Cole Fotheringham, LS Zach Triner, LB Jordan Turner, and DB Kyrese White.
  • Received an international exemption for P Jeremy Crawshaw.

Browns

  • Waived DB Trey Dean, DE Marcus Haynes, LB Ja’seem Reed (injured), and RB Eli Wilson.
  • Signed LB Carson Schwesinger (2-33).
  • Signed WR Luke Floriea, DB Rayshawn Jenkins, WR Kisean Johnson, DB Damontae Kazee, and WR Cade McDonald.
  • Placed LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on the reserve/PUP list.

Buccaneers

  • Waived LB Deion Jennings and TE Anthony Landphere (left squad designation).
  • Signed DL Dvon J-Thomas and LB Nick Jackson.

Chargers

  • Waived C Bucky Williams.
  • Signed WR Dalevon Campbell.

Commanders

  • Waived T Anim Dankwah and DB Trey Rucker (non-football injury designation).
  • Signed OL Tyre Phillips.

Cowboys

  • Signed RB Jaydon Blue (5-149).

Dolphins

Eagles

  • Signed C Drew Kendall (5-168).

Falcons

Giants

Jets

  • Signed DB Arian Smith (4-110).

Lions

Packers

  • Waived G Marquis Hayes.
  • Signed QB Taylor Elgersma.

Patriots

  • Waived T Cole Birdow.
  • Signed WR Mekhi Butler, DL Isaiah Iton, and DL Wilfried Pene.
  • Received an international exemption for DE Wilfried Pene.

Raiders

Rams

  • Signed DT Ty Hamilton (5-148), WR Konata Mumpfield (7-242), OL Chris Paul (5-172), and EDGE Josaiah Stewart (3-90).
  • Signed OL Wyatt Bowles, DB Malik Dixon-Williams, LB Shaun Dolac, OL Ben Dooley, WR Tru Edwards, OL Willie Lampkin, LB Jamil Muhammad, DL Bill Norton, LB Josh Pearcy, WR Brennan Presley, TE Mark Redman, TE Anthony Torres, DB Nate Valcarcel, RB Jordan Waters, OL Trey Wedig, and WR Mario Williams.

Saints

Seahawks

  • Released WR River Cracraft (non-football injury designation).
  • Signed WR Montorie Foster and LB D’Eryk Jackson.

Steelers

Texans

  • Signed RB Woody Marks (4-116).

Titans

  • Waived LB Kyron Johnson (from IR with settlement), DB Virgil Lemons, DB Jerrin Thompson, and WR Tay Martin (from IR with settlement).
  • Signed TE Gunnar Helm (4-120).
  • Signed TE Drake Dabney and WR T.J. Sheffield.

