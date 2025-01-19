Aaron Glenn ‘At Top Of List For Jets & Saints’ HC Jobs

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that the Lions DC Aaron Glenn is “at the top of the list for the Jets and the Saints.”

Jones mentions that the Jets are open to hiring a GM candidate who is familiar with Glenn.

Glenn is set to interview with the Saints later this season and he already has plenty of ties to the organization from his time as their defensive coordinator.

There have been some reports that Glenn could favor the Jets’ job. However, other reports have downplayed that notion.

Glenn is also a candidate for the Bears, Cowboys and Raiders’ vacancies so odds are pretty good that he will be able to land a coaching job this cycle.

Glenn, 52, is a former first-round pick of the Jets back in 1994. He played 15 seasons for the Jets, Texans, Cowboys, Jaguars and Saints.

He began his NFL coaching career with the Browns back in 2014 as their assistant defensive backs coach.

From there, the Saints hired him two years later as their defensive backs coach and he eventually took the Lions’ defensive coordinator job last year.

In 2024, the Lions’ defense ranked No. 20 in yards allowed, No. 7 in points allowed, No. 5 in rushing yards allowed, and No. 30 in passing yards allowed.