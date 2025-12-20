Aaron Glenn Expected To Return As Jets HC In 2026

Dianna Russini reports that Jets HC Aaron Glenn’s job is safe for next season, and he is expected by many around the league to return in 2026.

Russini notes that owner Woody Johnson understands the rebuild and that this season has involved evaluating the roster, establishing a foundation and culture, and Glenn’s establishment of a long-term plan for the team.

Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero are also reporting that he is expected to return and that faith in Glenn remains strong despite a rocky start that included the firing of DC Steve Wilks.

The duo adds that interim DC Chris Harris could be a candidate for the full-time job. On the opposite side of the ball, the team will be on the hunt for a quarterback with GM Darren Mougey adding picks at the deadline that give the team the ability to make a splash.

Rapoport previously mentioned that Glenn and Mougey were in complete lock-step during the trade deadline when the Jets blew up their roster, and both have a shared vision of how to turn the team around with five first-round picks in the next two years.

Glenn, 53, is a former first-round pick of the Jets back in 1994. He played 15 seasons for the Jets, Texans, Cowboys, Jaguars, and Saints.

He began his NFL coaching career with the Browns back in 2014 as their assistant defensive backs coach.

From there, the Saints hired him two years later as their defensive backs coach, and he eventually took the Lions’ defensive coordinator job in 2021.

The Jets hired Glenn as their head coach for the 2025 season.

So far, Glenn has a record of 3-11 as head coach of the Jets.