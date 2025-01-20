Aaron Glenn Interviewing In Person With Jets First, Saints Expected Next

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Lions DC Aaron Glenn is scheduled to have an in-person interview with the Jets for his second meeting for their HC job.

Rapoport also mentions that Glenn is expected to speak with New Orleans next where he is considered a “key candidate” for their HC vacancy.

The following is a list of candidates for the Jets HC opening:

Former Jets HC Rex Ryan (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Panthers & Commanders HC Ron Rivera (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Titans HC Mike Vrabel (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Steelers OC Arthur Smith (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Broncos DC Vance Joseph (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Texans OC Bobby Slowik (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Bills OC Joe Brady (Requested)

(Requested) Chiefs OC Matt Nagy (Requested)

(Requested) 49ers QB coach Brian Griese (Requested)

(Requested) Vikings DC Brian Flores (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Vikings QBs coach Josh McCown (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Jets interim HC Jeff Ulbrich (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Saints interim HC Darren Rizzi (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Maryland HC Mike Locksley (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Commanders DC Joe Whitt (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Packers DC Jeff Hafley (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) 49ers QBs coach Brian Griese (Declined)

Here’s an update on the Saints HC search:

Saints interim HC Darren Rizzi (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Requested)

(Requested) Bills OC Joe Brady (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Eagles OC Kellen Moore (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Giants OC Mike Kafka (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Titans HC Mike Vrabel

Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury (Requested)

(Requested) Former Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy (Scheduled)

Glenn, 52, is a former first-round pick of the Jets back in 1994. He played 15 seasons for the Jets, Texans, Cowboys, Jaguars and Saints.

He began his NFL coaching career with the Browns back in 2014 as their assistant defensive backs coach.

From there, the Saints hired him two years later as their defensive backs coach and he eventually took the Lions’ defensive coordinator job last year.

In 2024, the Lions’ defense ranked No. 20 in yards allowed, No. 7 in points allowed, No. 5 in rushing yards allowed, and No. 30 in passing yards allowed.

We’ll have more on Glenn along with the Jets and Saints HC search as news becomes available.