Aaron Glenn ‘Very Interested’ In Jets’ HC Job

Lions DC Aaron Glenn is reportedly “very interested” in the Jets head coaching job, while New York is “highly intrigued” by Glenn’s leadership style and defensive mind, according to Jordan Schultz.

Glenn has also received serious interest from New Orleans for their head coaching position. Detroit just lost Ben Johnson to the Bears and it appears Glenn is the next coordinator to leave the Motor city.

Glenn, 52, is a former first-round pick of the Jets back in 1994. He played 15 seasons for the Jets, Texans, Cowboys, Jaguars and Saints.

He began his NFL coaching career with the Browns back in 2014 as their assistant defensive backs coach.

From there, the Saints hired him two years later as their defensive backs coach and he eventually took the Lions’ defensive coordinator job last year.

In 2024, the Lions’ defense ranked No. 20 in yards allowed, No. 7 in points allowed, No. 5 in rushing yards allowed, and No. 30 in passing yards allowed.