Aaron Rodgers Could Sign By This Weekend But Hasn’t Affirmatively Told Steelers He’s Coming

June has arrived but QB Aaron Rodgers still has not put his name down in ink with the Pittsburgh Steelers. It’s possible that could change soon.

The team has a minicamp coming up next week which is mandatory for players under contract and serves as the conclusion of the offseason program. It serves as a mini-deadline of sorts, as it stands to reason the team would like their presumed starting quarterback this season to participate.

Steelers beat reporter Mark Kaboly says he believes the plan has been for Rodgers to join the Steelers before minicamp and recently said he still thinks that’s the case.

“I still think he signs in the next couple of days. Friday or over the weekend — be there by Monday or Tuesday. Depends on when [the news] is broken. I still think that’s the plan.”

However, NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero says Rodgers has not yet given the Steelers confirmation that he plans to sign in time for minicamp.

“I have been told that he has not affirmatively told the Steelers that he’s coming,” Pelissero said in an interview on The Rich Eisen Show.

He added that doesn’t mean Rodgers won’t sign with the Steelers, but minicamp might not be the true deadline. It’s worth noting the veteran was sparsely attending OTAs by the end of his time with the Packers and skipped mandatory minicamp with the Jets last year.

“Certainly, all indications — if you just look at it logically — are that he’s coming, based on his comments about, ‘Hey, there’s a team that plays in Chicago I might play for; I’m not playing in New Orleans,’” Pelissero said. “He took one visit [with the Steelers]. He’s been throwing with D.K. Metcalf. He talks all the time with [HC] Mike Tomlin. I know he’s talked with [OC] Arthur Smith. So, there are all these signs that he’s coming, but he has not affirmatively said, ‘Hey, June 9 — book me a ticket, I’m coming in and I’m going to join this team.’”

There’s still some sentiment in league circles that Rodgers might be holding out for the Vikings to change their minds, and the longer this drags out, the more that idea will gain traction.

Rodgers, 41, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that included over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers was owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year, $150 million extension with $101 million of the deal guaranteed.

After one year, the Packers traded him to the Jets for a package that included a second-round pick in 2023 and a conditional 2024 second that could become a first.

He played just four snaps in 2023 before tearing his Achilles in Week 1 but returned as the Jets’ quarterback for the 2024 season. New York released him with a June 1 designation after the season.

In 2024, Rodgers appeared in all 17 games for the Jets and completed 63 percent of his passes for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2025 Free Agents list.