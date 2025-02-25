Aaron Rodgers Interested In Playing For Rams, Would Bring Davante Adams With Him

Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports that veteran QB Aaron Rodgers prefers to play for the Rams and would bring WR Davante Adams with him to Los Angeles if they were able to work out a deal.

This, obviously, could only happen if the Rams were to move on from QB Matthew Stafford and find a trade partner for him.

Stafford’s future with the Rams has been the most popular topic in the NFL over the last few weeks. Los Angeles has maintained that they’re interested in keeping Stafford, but one recent report mentioned that he could be looking for $50 million or so per year in a new deal.

The Steelers, Browns, Giants and Raiders have all come up as possibilities for Stafford should he get traded.

As for Rodgers, the Jets are likely to replace him with a post-June 1 designation which will allow him to sign with a new team in the coming weeks. The Jets are also expected to release Adams, who carries a large cap number and has no guarantees remaining on his contract.

Many have said that Adams and Rodgers could once again be a package deal and both players have ties to the West Coast.

Rodgers, 41, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that included over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers was owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year, $150 million extension with $101 million of the deal guaranteed.

After one year, the Packers traded him to the Jets for a package that included a second-round pick in 2023 and a conditional 2024 second that could become a first.

He played just four snaps in 2023 before tearing his Achilles in Week 1 but returned as the Jets quarterback for the 2024 season.

In 2024, Rodgers appeared in all 17 games for the Jets and completed 63 percent of his passes for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Adams, 32, is a former second-round pick out of Fresno State by the Packers in the 2014 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of a four-year, $3.933 million rookie contract when the Packers signed him to a four-year extension worth $58 million.

Adams made a base salary of $12 million for the 2021 season and was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when the Packers used the franchise tag on him at a figure of $20.2 million. He was then traded to the Raiders for a first and second-round draft pick in 2022.

The Raiders also signed Adams to a five-year, $140 million contract as a part of the trade, including nearly $66 million guaranteed. Adams was in the third year of that deal when the Raiders traded him to the Jets during the 2024 season for a third-round pick.

Adams is due base salaries of $35.64 million over the next two seasons.

In 2024, Adams appeared in three games for the Raiders and 11 games for the Jets, recording 85 receptions on 141 targets for 1,063 yards (12.5 YPC) and eight touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Rodgers as the news becomes available.