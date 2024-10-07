Aaron Rodgers Not Expected To Miss Time With Sprained Ankle

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers sprained his ankle in Sunday’s loss to the Vikings but HC Robert Saleh said the veteran is not expected to miss any time, per Ian Rapoport.

The Jets have an extra day to prepare for their game in Week 6 against the Bills on Monday night, and Saleh added the preliminary tests on Rodgers’ ankle have returned positive results so far.

Rodgers, 40, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that includes over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers was owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year, $150 million extension this offseason with $101 million of the deal guaranteed.

After one year, the Packers traded him to the Jets for a package that included a second-round pick in 2023 and a conditional 2024 second that could become a first.

He played just four snaps in 2023 before tearing his Achilles in Week 1.

In 2024, Rodgers has appeared in five games for the Jets and completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 3,695 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions to go along with 94 yards rushing and a touchdown.

We’ll have more on Rodgers as the news is available.