Adam Gase Another Name To Watch For Patriots’ Offensive Coordinator Job?

There has been some recent buzz about Bill O’Brien possibly returning to New England as the Patriots’ offensive coordinator, replacing Josh McDaniels after he left for the Raiders’ head-coaching job.

Mike Giardi says that former Jets and Dolphins HC Adam Gase’s name keeps popping up when speaking to league sources about the Patriots’ vacant offensive coordinator position.

Although, Giardi adds that there’s hope for an internal promotion, but this wouldn’t come with an offensive coordinator title.

Gase, 43, began his NFL coaching career with the Lions back in 2003 as a scouting assistant. He spent five years in Detroit before taking a job with the 49ers for the 2008 season.

The Broncos would later hire Gase as their WRs coach and he worked his way up to offensive coordinator before they replaced their coaching staff in 2015. Gase spent a year with the Bears before the Dolphins hired him as their head coach in 2016.

The Dolphins elected to fire Gase after the 2018 season and he managed to secure the Jets’ job soon after.

During his two years with the Jets, Gase has led them to a record of 9-23 (28 percent) and no playoff appearances.