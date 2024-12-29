AFC Coaching Rumors: Jerod Mayo, Alex Van Pelt, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills HC Sean McDermott announced CB Rasul Douglas and LB Matt Milano will play in Week 17. (Alaina Getzenberg)

Bills LB Terrel Bernard was fined $7,610 for unnecessary roughness (hit on a defenseless player) in Week 14.

Jets

NFL Media reports the Jets would ideally like to hire either a coach or GM with experience after going with first-timers last time. They’ve been conducting some GM interviews but cannot interview anyone currently working for an NFL team until after the season.

Patriots

Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne discussed their mentality for the last two weeks despite having nothing left to play for in 2024.

“We have to finish in these last few games,” Bourne said, via ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “We have to show that we want to be around next year — for all of us individually. I think that will give us a [step] in the direction we’re trying to go with the culture.”

According to NFL Media, Patriots HC Jerod Mayo was expected to be safe barring some type of calamity over the final two games of the season. This report was before the 40-7 loss to the Chargers.

was expected to be safe barring some type of calamity over the final two games of the season. This report was before the 40-7 loss to the Chargers. NFL Media adds some changes to the coaching staff are possible, specifically OC Alex Van Pelt who has been the target of significant frustration, including from ownership.

who has been the target of significant frustration, including from ownership. Mayo on DE Keion White ‘s comments about his uncertain future: “I had a great conversation with him yesterday… The way he said it isn’t the way he meant it. We’re on a good page.” (Andrew Callahan)

‘s comments about his uncertain future: “I had a great conversation with him yesterday… The way he said it isn’t the way he meant it. We’re on a good page.” (Andrew Callahan) New England ruled out CB Christian Gonzalez with a concussion during Week 17 against the Chargers. (Ian Rapoport)