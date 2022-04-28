AFC Draft Rumors: Colts, Jaguars, Jets, Deebo Samuel

Colts
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport has heard the Colts or Falcons could move up from the second round to the bottom half of the first in order to secure a long-term solution at quarterback.
Jaguars
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer mentions he doesn’t think Jacksonville has completely eliminated taking an offensive lineman first overall.
Jets
- ESPN’s Rich Cimini has heard a potential trade of 49ers WR Deebo Samuel to the Jets isn’t dead yet and could potentially be executed on the clock once both sides see who is available at No. 10.
- In that scenario, Cimini adds logistics like a physical and parameters would be worked out ahead of time.
