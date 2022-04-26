AFC Draft Rumors: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

The Colts hosted Nevada WR Romeo Doubs for a top 30 visit. (Justin Melo)

Jaguars

ESPN’s Adam Schefter said on “NFL Live” that the chances of the Jaguars using the No. 1 overall pick on Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson are declining.

“There has been a lot of conversation about Aidan Hutchinson going No. 1 overall,” Schefter said, via JaguarsWire.com. “That seems to be decreasing right now. The focus seems to be on Travon Walker, the Georgia defensive end. It seems to be on Ickey Ekwonu, the North Carolina State offensive tackle. It could even be Evan Neal. But it certainly feels like momentum is building away from Aidan Hutchinson going No. 1 and to other players going to Jacksonville.”

Texans

According to Albert Breer of SI.com, the Texans are one of the teams that he’s heard tied to LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr.

There has been a lot of talk about the Texans looking at cornerback picks in Lovie Smith‘s defensive scheme, but a rival executive explained to Breer that Smith isn’t running a straight Cover 2 scheme anymore.

“They’re not straight Cover 2 anymore,” said the executive. “I still wouldn’t think they’d value corners that high, but they do need corners, and things break down where everyone has to play at least some man now.”

Breer adds that others around the league have mentioned how good a schematic and cultural fit Washington CB Trent McDuffie would be for what Smith and Nick Caserio are trying to build in Houston.

Smith said on Tuesday he’s comfortable with their quarterback room “leading off with Davis Mills .” (Brooks Kubena)

.” (Brooks Kubena) Regarding the pass rushers in this draft class, Smith commented: “There are a lot of good defensive linemen that know how to rush. You can not have enough defensive linemen, inside and guys on the outside.” (Aaron Wilson)

Smith was asked if Tytus Howard would play right tackle after being shuffled around last season: “You have a team guy where it doesn’t matter… we’ll figure that all out. I can just tell you he’ll be on the field somehow.” (Kubena)

would play right tackle after being shuffled around last season: “You have a team guy where it doesn’t matter… we’ll figure that all out. I can just tell you he’ll be on the field somehow.” (Kubena) Howard said he’s worked at both this offseason. (Kubena)