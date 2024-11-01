AFC East Notes: Aaron Rodgers, Kendrick Bourne, Jacoby Brissett, Jets, Patriots

Je ts

The Jets were flagged for delay of game on a two-point conversion attempt in Week 8’s 25-22 loss to the Patriots. Aaron Rodgers said the moment fell on him and he needs to get people aligned more quickly.

“It falls on me at the end of the day to make sure we’re not having those,” Rodgers said. via Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. “There were a lot of things that went into that. We gotta get lined up, we gotta get the call right, but in the end I gotta get the ball snapped if I can. There’s going to be timeouts from time to time. But I gotta make sure we get out of the huddle quicker.”

Jets’ interim HC Jeff Ulbrich admitted their inability to get plays off in time has been a recurring problem.

“We shined the light on everything regarding that,” Ulbrich said. “It’s everything. It’s a combination of, get the call in quickly, get to your alignments, get to the line of scrimmage with urgency. And when you do all those things, that gives Aaron the ability to utilize his superpower, and that’s a chance to look at the defense and process the information that he sees. (Rodgers) utilizes cadence, which we know historically has been a great weapon for him. So all those things have been addressed and anticipate that being vastly improved.”

Jets TE Tyler Conklin reiterated their need for a better sense of urgency.

“I think it was just a combination of stuff,” Conklin said. “Sense of urgency. There’s so many variables that go into plays getting called, getting called in the huddle, getting from one person to another person, the urgency coming out of the huddle, getting lined up, there’s just a combination of all the little things that go into pre-snap that caused it.”

Patriots

Following their Week 7 game in London, Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne implied some players spent the night before the game in the city. New England HC Jerod Mayo downplayed those comments and didn’t think there were any problems on their trip overseas.

“No, there wasn’t an issue,” Mayo said, via Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. “I think it was taken out of context. I had a conversation with Bourne, and it was taken out of context. Those guys did a good job traveling and they did a good job adjusting to the time difference.”

Patriots

Patriots QB Jacoby Brissett had to take over for first-round QB Drake Maye after he suffered a concussion in Week 8. Brissett led the team to a win over the Jets and expressed his belief in himself after the game.

“I don’t look at it as no redemption,” Brissett said, via Chad Graff of The Athletic. “I think this is a testament to me believing in myself and not y’all.”



New England HC Jerod Mayo gave kudos to Brissett after a gritty performance.

“I thought Jacoby was ready to go,” Mayo added. “Was it perfect? No. But at the same time, I thought the operation was good. I thought he made some good throws. We’ve just got to continue to build on that.”

Mayo said Maye was limited in Wednesday’s practice, per Doug Kyed.

Mark Daniels notes Patriots second-round WR Ja’Lynn Polk (concussion) returned to practice on Wednesday.