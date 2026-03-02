AFC Free Agency Rumors: Alec Pierce, Daniel Jones, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts
- While the Colts plan to retain both QB Daniel Jones and WR Alec Pierce, there’s some drama as they negotiate with the two ahead of the deadline to use a franchise or transition tag. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says the team told Pierce they were keeping him, either via the tag or a long-term deal.
- However, Fowler points out Jones is also a strong candidate for the tag, and that could be a factor in talks with Pierce who wants to try and keep playing with him in 2026. Tagging Jones could help the Colts re-sign Pierce.
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano has heard that the Colts will tag Jones with the transition tender if a long-term deal isn’t reached by Tuesday’s deadline. That tag is $37.8 million and gives the Colts the right of first refusal on an offer sheet to Jones from another team, but no draft compensation. Graziano says as of Saturday, the Colts and Jones weren’t close on a deal.
- Fowler adds Pierce’s deal is expected to come in well above $20 million a year and much closer to the franchise tag value of $27 million.
- Fowler and Graziano list Colts DE Kwity Paye as a free agent who could do shockingly better than expected on the market, noting he could be the top priority among the second tier of edge rushers.
Jaguars
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano expect Jaguars CB Montaric Brown to have a healthy free agent market after the first wave at his position is off the board.
- Jaguars S Andrew Wingard is another pending free agent drawing interest. Fowler and Graziano note he should land a starting gig.
- Teams have checked in with the Jaguars to gauge WR Brian Thomas Jr.‘s availability but the Athletic’s Jeff Howe says nothing seems imminent on that front.
- In his Combine rumors notebook, NBC Sports’ Matthew Berry heard the Chiefs and Saints connected to Jaguars RB Travis Etienne.
Texans
- KPRC’s Aaron Wilson says the Texans will likely address new RB David Montgomery‘s contract at a later date after acquiring him in a trade from the Lions. He has two years and $15 million remaining.
Titans
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer mentions Broncos DT John Franklin-Myers as a potential target for the Titans, which would reunite him with HC Robert Saleh. Breer has also heard Franklin-Myers could have a robust market.
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler has heard Franklin-Myers could crack $20 million per year as an upcoming free agent.
- Connor Hughes of SNY.tv mentions the Titans as one of the teams that could be pushing the market for WR Wan’Dale Robinson out of their comfort zone. Robinson would reunite with Titans OC Brian Daboll if signed by Tennessee.
- Breer has heard Robinson could make around $15 million per year as a free agent, noting the receiver market is expected to be depleted by franchise tags for the top options, raising the demand for the second-tier options.
- In his Combine rumors notebook, NBC Sports’ Matthew Berry mentions he heard the Titans have Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love ranked as their top overall player, making him an intriguing option at No. 4 overall.
