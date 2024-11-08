AFC North Notes: Deshaun Watson, Derrick Henry, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

When asked about Browns QB Deshaun Watson‘s standing on the team, GM Andrew Berry said their primary focus is to get him recovered from his torn Achilles.

“Really our focus with Deshaun, I would say for any player with a season-ending injury and a major injury, is first and foremost and to make sure that he gets healthy from the Achilles injury,” Berry said, via Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN. “Everything else, we’ll deal with at a later moment.”

Berry thinks their offensive problems are past Watson or OC Ken Dorsey‘s playcalling and are more related to their “synchronization.”

“We haven’t played well as a team and we haven’t played well as a unit on offense,” Berry said. “I think oftentimes when you don’t play well on offense, obviously your starting quarterback and your play-caller will get the most criticism. But the reality of it is, offenses, it comes down to organization and synchronization. There’s just a lot of shared ownership across the different position groups in terms of why we didn’t perform.”

Ravens

Ravens RB Derrick Henry became the first Baltimore running back to rush for 1,000 yards in a season since Mark Ingram in 2019. Henry reflected on his ability to produce at this point in his career and credited all his linemen for a great start to the year.

“God has been tremendously good to me, and I’m thankful,” Henry said, via Ryan Mink of the team’s website. “Credit to everybody who’s been a part of my career [and] to help me get to this milestone. Barry Sanders is like a running back superhero, so that’s very cool. I don’t take it for granted.”

“For me to have the day that I had, I give the credit to everybody blocking. I’m not happy with how I played, and I need to do better this next game. Any success I have, give the credit to them. To me, I’m not too happy about the game.”

Steelers

Steelers OC Arthur Smith is ecstatic to get C Zach Frazier back in the lineup after missing two games with an ankle injury: “I don’t even look at him as a rookie. Zach is playing good football. We expect that to continue.” (Ray Fittipaldo)

Steelers DC Teryl Austin thinks bringing on OLB Preston Smith was an important acquisition for them: "It was important. It showed it self when we got banged up there. It gives us quality depth so we hope not to be in that position again. He can set edges. He can rush the quarterback. We do know we have a varsity performer." (Fittipaldo)

Austin said they don't have a specific rotation at outside linebacker and mentioned how they rely on T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith: "We let those guys play. If they can't, they come out and get a break and then go back in the game when they're ready." (Fittipaldo)

