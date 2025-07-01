AFC Notes: Aaron Glenn, Drake Maye, Zach Wilson, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins QB Zach Wilson continues to answer questions about his NFL journey so far after HC Mike McDaniel said he was a player who had been through the ringer since being drafted second overall by the Jets.

“That’s what I’ve tried to do since I went through the entire New York experience, is trying to be more myself and focus on more just enjoying the game, enjoying learning, enjoying the failures, the process, everything that comes with it, not getting too hard on yourself when you make a mistake, just trying to learn and do my best and get better,” Wilson said, via Pro Football Talk. “And I think having that focus and that mindset is what’s going to get you to where you want to be, not dwelling over a mistake. Everyone’s just out here trying to help each other get better, especially the coaches. They’re trying to help me be the best player I can be.”

Jets

Jets HC Aaron Glenn has been mightily impressed by their players’ demeanor in their offseason program, saying everyone attends each day “with a purpose.”

“The players get it,” Glenn said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “Each day we go out, man, we go out with a purpose. We don’t waste the day, and the guys are on point.”

Regarding QB Justin Fields, Glenn isn’t putting outrageous expectations on him but is confident he’ll be “a good player for us.”

“I’m not going to go out there and say that he’s the next Joe Namath or anything like that,” Fields said. “But I will tell you what: He’s going to be a good player for us, and I’m excited with what he’s going to do for us this season.”

Glenn wouldn’t elaborate on their expectations for 2025, pointing out its still way too early in the offseason.

“We’re in underwear. Once we get the pads on [in training camp], I can give you a better answer.”

Patriots

Patriots QB Drake Maye has been adapting to OC Josh McDaniels‘ new offense efficiently and has taken coaching in stride.

“I think Drake is doing a helluva job with a change from one offense to a new offense,” QB coach Ashton Grant said, via ESPN. “He’s been a pro’s pro. He’s been super intentional with everything we’ve asked him to do, so I couldn’t be happier with where he is right now.”

Patriots WR coach Todd Downing said that McDaniels has approached all of his assistants about input into the offense and allows them to give feedback and suggestions for new concepts.

“Pretty humbling and awesome that Josh would be interested in what concepts [assistants] would want to bring to the table. He’s had a successful system and he has no reason, other than trusting us and believing in us, to want to hear what we have to say. So that’s been quite an honor to do that collectively.“