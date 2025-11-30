AFC Notes: Aaron Glenn, Harold Landry, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills HC Sean McDermott clarified that WR Keon Coleman being a healthy scratch against the Texans was not discipline-related, but due to a short run-up to the Thursday game. (Buscaglia)

Bills FB Reggie Gilliam was fined $11,111 for using the helmet on an unnecessary roughness play.

Jets

The Jets have not been as good as they were expecting in HC Aaron Glenn‘s first season, and the roster has ended up taking a step back into a deeper rebuild as the season has progressed. Still, there’s very little sense that owner Woody Johnson is losing patience with Glenn, who says the two meet often and are on the same page.

[He has] an understanding you have to build things a certain way to consistently win,” Glenn said via ESPN’s Rich Cimini. “But that doesn’t take away from the fact that he wants to win now, just like the same with me, just like anybody else on this team.

“So those conversations are always good conversations between me and him. They’re always honest conversations. I’m not going to BS him, and he’s not going to BS me.”

Cimini notes the Jets hope they at least have the framework of a better receiving corps in 2026 with Garrett Wilson , Adonai Mitchell, and John Metchie , the latter two of whom were trade acquisitions this year. Cimini writes that the Jets see Mitchell as a prototypical X receiver, while Wilson and Metchie can both play the flanker and slot roles. Metchie is set to be a restricted free agent.

, and , the latter two of whom were trade acquisitions this year. Cimini writes that the Jets see Mitchell as a prototypical X receiver, while Wilson and Metchie can both play the flanker and slot roles. Metchie is set to be a restricted free agent. The Jets have been happy with DT Harrison Phillips‘ contributions as a leader and run stopper, and he projects to continue to be a two-down player in 2026, per Cimini.

Patriots

Patriots OLB Harold Landry survived an injury scare to his knee back in Week 6 and hasn’t missed any time, but his body is definitely feeling it as the calendar flips over to December. He and the rest of the Patriots are thankful for the bye coming up after this Monday’s game. Landry has had just two sacks in six games since the injury, after 4.5 in the first half of the year.

“I’m definitely thankful that nothing major came from that game. But yeah, I just wish that nagging part would go away. It is what it is — it’s the NFL. You have to deal with it,” he said via ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “It’s been an up-and-down season [individually]. A couple nicks and bruises along the way. We’re winning games, so that’s exciting. We just have to keep stacking days and weeks, making sure we’re on top of our preparation, so we can keep this thing going.”

New England is poised to extend its lead in the AFC for the No. 1 seed with the two-win Giants coming to town. It’s continuing a magical first year under new HC Mike Vrabel, who Landry played for with the Titans.

“I ain’t going to lie, this is one of the dopest locker rooms I’ve been a part of,” he said. “The guys we have here, it’s a special group. And I’m not just talking about talent on the field, but also the people we have in this locker room. And honestly, the coaches included too. I don’t think I could enjoy coming to work more than I do here.”

Patriots OC Josh McDaniels called TE Hunter Henry one of the most “unselfish players” he’s ever coached, per Mark Daniels.