AFC Notes: Aaron Glenn, Milton Williams, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said that the team will have to rely more on explosive plays from the running game in order to create shots downfield after losing the speed element WR Tyreek Hill provided.

“Yeah, it’ll change, but at the same time, I think teams want to prevent explosives and will do that … if we don’t earn stuff on the ground or on the line of scrimmage,” McDaniel said, via Dolphins Wire. “No one is going to make themselves vulnerable in the pass for no run threat, so I think that has a bigger effect on how defenses play us. If we’re not getting big gains or running the ball well versus two-shell defenses, they’ll continue to play two-shell.”

Dolphins WR Cedrick Wilson won’t practice this week for the Dolphins after undergoing a “minor procedure” which McDaniel said the team was aware of when it signed him. (Marcel Louis-Jacques)

won’t practice this week for the Dolphins after undergoing a “minor procedure” which McDaniel said the team was aware of when it signed him. (Marcel Louis-Jacques) Dolphins TE Darren Waller said he was dealing with a quad strain during training camp and there will be a jump in his snap count entering his second game. (Barry Jackson)

Jets

Jets HC Aaron Glenn was a member of Dan Campbell‘s staff in his first season as the Lions’ head coach in 2021 when they finished 3-13-1. The team didn’t get its first win until Week 13 and started 4-19-1 overall before things finally kicked into gear. Glenn reflected on the growth of Detroit during his time there and is looking to apply the same principles in New York after an 0-4 start.

“It was tough to go through, but man, you just make sure that you lean on those things, those positives that you see within the games that you play, and you still try to make sure it is a play style that you’re trying to create within your team that we saw happening at that point, and we just knew at some point it was going to break through, and once it broke through, man, we were just rolling,” Glenn said, via ProFootballTalk. “Listen, I feel the same way about here, and I understand how the fans feel, I do, I’m hurting just like they are. I understand how you guys feel; I’m hurting just like you are. But I do know this, I believe in everything that we’re doing, and I know that there’s going to be a breakthrough, and when it breaks through, this thing is going to pop exactly like we all want it to.”

Patriots

Patriots DT Milton Williams did not practice on Thursday after being listed as limited with an ankle injury on Wednesday, which sometimes indicates an injury suffered during practice. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport says it does not sound like Williams suffered a significant injury.

did not practice on Thursday after being listed as limited with an ankle injury on Wednesday, which sometimes indicates an injury suffered during practice. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport says it does not sound like Williams suffered a significant injury. Patriots ST coordinator Jeremy Springer raved about LB Jack Gibbens‘ intelligence and his impact on special teams. Springer said that Gibbens, who HC Mike Vrabel has nicknamed “Dr. Gibby,” could probably coach special teams right now. (Mike Reiss)