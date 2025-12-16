AFC Notes: Aaron Glenn, Rhamondre Stevenson, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Miami fell behind 28-3 before scoring two touchdowns to lose 28-15 in Week 15 against the Steelers. Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel expressed his disappointment in the outcome and explained how the passing game is failing beyond just QB Tua Tagovailoa.

“Supremely disappointed in the outcome,” McDaniel said, via NFL.com’s Kevin Patra. “I think it does a disservice to really the objective, the work that we’re doing on this opponent. Flat out, their team was better than our team.”

“I think there are multiple things at play. I think ultimately everybody has to do better. You have to coach better. I think passing, a lot of times people squarely put focus on the quarterback. I think there’s several times tonight, one in particular stands out, where I think he was about to make the right read, and we had our eligible fall over. It’s been a multitude of things, the way I look at it. It has to be better for us to be able to win games when you’re not owning time of possession or controlling the game on the ground. That limits you a ton. It’s not up to standard.”

Jets

Jets HC Aaron Glenn said he didn’t see week-to-week improvement from the defense, which led him to part ways with DC Steve Wilks.

“Listen, I just thought that from last week going to this week, the improvement wasn’t there, and I thought it was time to make a change,” Glenn said, via ESPN. “I’m going to make the decision that’s best for this organization at all times, and it’s my job to make sure I continue to evaluate everything that’s going on,” he continued. “That’s my job as the head coach, and I just thought this was the time for me to make that decision.”

Sunday’s performance is what pushed Glenn over the edge after having Wilks’ back last week.

“It’s not just a loss in general, it’s the way that we lost the game, giving up the amount of points that we did,” Glenn said. “There were mistakes in this game that was somewhat uncharacteristic of us.”

The Jets signed C Josh Myers to a two-year, $11 million extension with $6.2 million guaranteed, including $5.84 million in new money guarantee and a $1.8 million signing bonus. The deal has base salaries of $3.14 million in 2026 and $4.94 million in 2027. His 2026 base salary is fully guaranteed, while $1 million of his 2027 salary is guaranteed for injury. (Over The Cap)

Patriots

Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson couldn’t be happier for rookie RB TreVeyon Henderson, even though he’s competing with him for playing time.

“I’m super happy for him,” Stevenson said, via Mass Live. “He comes in to work every day, eager to learn. Very respectful person. His faith is high. He’s just a great guy, great teammate. I’m super proud of him. Hopefully, he can keep it going.”

Stevenson added that watching Henderson perform well eased the mental burden of his absence.

“It was frustrating, but I’ve got TreVeyon putting the team on his back, and he’s running the ball well. So, it wasn’t that bad,” Stevenson said. “I enjoyed watching him play, but I love playing football. I’m a competitor, so it’s great to be back out there.”