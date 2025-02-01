AFC Notes: Aaron Glenn, Sean McDermott, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills
- Bills GM Brandon Beane on the team’s outside cornerback position: “That’s one of the positions we’ll look at and evaluate. … We’ve got a lot of work to do (when it comes to) where to allocate resources.” (Jay Skurski)
- Buffalo HC Sean McDermott what it takes to be the best after coming up short against Kansas City in the AFC Title game: “You need 2 to 3 difference makers on each side of the ball if you want to have a chance to get to the Super Bowl. I’m not saying whether we have them or not, but generally speaking you need 2 to 3 on offense & defense.” (Chris Brown)
- McDermott said he prepared the team to be ready to fight through officiating calls that might not go their way prior to the meeting versus the Chiefs: “We went into the game and one of my messages to the team, and this happens from time to time, is you’re going to have to — you’re not going to get calls. We’re not going to get calls. And I think just when you prepare a team, you prepare them ahead of time, mentally, for this is the way it’s going down. And you live with that. That’s not the reason why we lost.” (Joe Schad)
Jets
- Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda has been gaining insight into the Jets’ new GM Darren Mougey while attending this year’s Senior Bowl. Sources characterize Mougey as “trustworthy” and someone who can be taken at his word.
- As for new HC Aaron Glenn, people around the league were surprised New York went with another defensive-minded coach after Robert Saleh‘s downfall.
- Connor Hughes reports the Jets are keeping WR coach Shawn Jefferson after blocking multiple interview requests for him.
Patriots
- Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Rams LT Alaric Jackson is a potential free agent target for the Patriots. Fowler notes Jackson is viewed as a hard worker and someone who could improve into an above-average left tackle.
- Matt Zenitz reports the Patriots are expected to hire Bills nickels coach and senior defensive assistant Scott Booker to their coaching staff.
- Mike Kadlick notes former Giants senior advisor Ryan Cowden‘s official role with the Patriots is vice president of player personnel.
- The Patriots are targeting Colts assistant defensive backs coach Justin Hamilton for a role on their defensive staff. (Matt Zenitz)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!