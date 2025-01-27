AFC Notes: Aaron Glenn To Meet With Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen, Dalton Kincaid, Bills, Jets

Bills

Bills TE Dalton Kincaid was upset about his near-catch on fourth down that would have resulted in the game going on against the Chiefs, instead, the ball hit the ground ending Buffalo’s season.

“Josh got the ball off. He was pressured, and it was hanging up there and I just wasn’t able to catch it,” Kincaid said after the loss, via New York Upstate. “Right now, it obviously hurts a lot, and it’s going to linger for a while, but eventually, you’ve got to move on. And hopefully, you grow from this, and I believe that will be the case, but for the time being, it’s going to hurt a lot.”

“It would have been an absolutely incredible play if it happened, but there’s not a single person in (our locker room) that’s gonna put the blame on him,” Bills TE Dawson Knox added.

Bills HC Sean McDermott said both he and the team are confident that Kincaid will bounce back from this down moment.

“He gave it everything he had. I love Dalton Kincaid,” McDermott mentioned. “Sometimes those work out. He makes more of those than he doesn’t. He will make the next one.”

During his post-game press conference, Bills QB Josh Allen said that the team made several plays but continued to mention that the team couldn’t get it done against the defending champions.

“It’s not fun. To be the champs, you’ve got to beat the champs, and we didn’t do it tonight. . . . You can either get it done or you can’t,” Allen said, via Pro Football Talk. “And we didn’t get it done.”

Bills DT Ed Oliver was fined $16,883 for Unnecessary Roughness (hip-drop tackle).

Jets HC Aaron Glenn said that he plans to meet with veteran QB Aaron Rodgers to discuss his future with the team and wants to head to California to do so sooner rather than later.

“I plan to go meet with Aaron Rodgers and we’ll definitely come up with a decision much sooner than later. I don’t wanna drag this out.’” Glenn said, via Jay Glazer.

Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda says that many people he has spoken to believe that the Jets dodged a bullet by not hiring Lance Newmark as their general manager, with the general consensus being that his overall body of work has been terrible.

Pauline adds that there is a belief the hiring of GM Darren Mougey was a home run for the team, as Mougey has been compared to Commanders GM Adam Peters.