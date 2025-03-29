AFC Notes: Abdul Carter, Browns, Ravens Offseason, Steelers Draft Visits

Browns
ESPN’s Adam Schefter believes Cleveland is trending towards taking Penn State DE Abdul Carter 2nd overall: “The way this is shaking out to me, it looks like he’s tracking to be a [Cleveland] Brown.” (ESPN)
- Browns LB Jerome Baker‘s one-year, $1,422,500 contract includes a $167,500 signing bonus, and $550,000 of his $1,255,000 base salary is guaranteed, per OverTheCap.
- Browns OL Teven Jenkins‘ one-year, $3.05 million deal includes a $1.5 million signing bonus and a guaranteed base salary of $1.17 million. His contract also includes $1.5 million in playing time incentives, per Daniel Oyefusi.
- Kentucky DT Deone Walker is taking an official 30 visit with the Browns. (Ryan Fowler)
- NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport says Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart has spent “extensive time” with the Giants and Browns as he preps for his Pro Day.
Ravens
- Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic points out the Ravens still haven’t addressed several situations, like Lamar Jackson‘s contract, RB Derrick Henry‘s possible extension, and the decision on TE Mark Andrews‘ extension, release, or trade.
- Zrebiec also points out that other extension candidates include TE Isaiah Likely, C Tyler Linderbaum, OLB Odafe Oweh, and S Kyle Hamilton.
- Regarding Jackson, Zrebeic could see them waiting until next offseason to address his contract.
- As for K Justin Tucker, Zrebeic thinks his status will become clear once the NFL finishes its investigation.
- With the 2025 NFL Draft, Zrebiec points out the team doesn’t have any glaring needs and will be able to take the best player available.
- Zrebiec writes that the Ravens figure to be focused on the offensive line, defensive line, secondary, and edge rusher early in the draft.
- William & Mary OT Charles Grant said he has an official 30 visit scheduled with the Ravens. (Justin Melo)
- BYU CB Marque Collins met with the Ravens at the Big 12 pro day. (Justin Melo)
Steelers
- Oklahoma State RB Ollie Gordon has an official 30 visit scheduled with the Steelers. (Ryan Fowler)
- William & Mary OT Charles Grant met with the Steelers at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- Florida State DT Joshua Farmer said he has an official 30 visit with the Steelers. (YouTube)
- SMU DT Elijah Roberts said he has an official 30 visit scheduled with the Steelers. (Joseph Hoyt)
- Ohio State RBs Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson and QB Will Howard met with Steelers HC Mike Tomlin and GM Omar Khan before their pro day. (Gerry Dulac)
- Ohio State WR Emeka Egbuka was also apparently in this group. (Tony Pauline)
- Texas QB Quinn Ewers met with the Steelers before his pro day. (John Hendrix)
- Texas DT Vernon Broughton, S Andrew Mukuba, and CB Jahdae Barron also met with the Steelers before their pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- Pittsburgh LB Brandon George and WR Konata Mumpfield met with the Steelers at their pro day. (Tony Pauline)
