AFC Notes: Abdul Carter, Browns, Ravens Offseason, Steelers Draft Visits

Browns

ESPN’s Adam Schefter believes Cleveland is trending towards taking Penn State DE Abdul Carter 2nd overall: “The way this is shaking out to me, it looks like he’s tracking to be a [Cleveland] Brown.” (ESPN)

Browns LB Jerome Baker‘ s one-year, $1,422,500 contract includes a $167,500 signing bonus, and $550,000 of his $1,255,000 base salary is guaranteed, per OverTheCap.

Browns OL Teven Jenkins' one-year, $3.05 million deal includes a $1.5 million signing bonus and a guaranteed base salary of $1.17 million. His contract also includes $1.5 million in playing time incentives, per Daniel Oyefusi.

Kentucky DT Deone Walker is taking an official 30 visit with the Browns. (Ryan Fowler)

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport says Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart has spent "extensive time" with the Giants and Browns as he preps for his Pro Day.

Steelers

Oklahoma State RB Ollie Gordon has an official 30 visit scheduled with the Steelers. (Ryan Fowler)

William & Mary OT Charles Grant met with the Steelers at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

Florida State DT Joshua Farmer said he has an official 30 visit with the Steelers. (YouTube)

SMU DT Elijah Roberts said he has an official 30 visit scheduled with the Steelers. (Joseph Hoyt)

Ohio State RBs Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson and QB Will Howard met with Steelers HC Mike Tomlin and GM Omar Khan before their pro day. (Gerry Dulac)

Ohio State WR Emeka Egbuka was also apparently in this group. (Tony Pauline)

Texas QB Quinn Ewers met with the Steelers before his pro day. (John Hendrix)

Texas DT Vernon Broughton, S Andrew Mukuba, and CB Jahdae Barron also met with the Steelers before their pro day. (Tony Pauline)

Pittsburgh LB Brandon George and WR Konata Mumpfield met with the Steelers at their pro day. (Tony Pauline)