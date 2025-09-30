AFC Notes: Adonai Mitchell, Cam Ward, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts WR Adonai Mitchell said that his mishap, which caused him to lose a fumble into the back of the end zone that would’ve been a touchdown, “stings.”

“It definitely stings,” Mitchell said, via ESPN. “The ball was put in my hand to make a play for the team, and it was a matter of losing focus and just to play. That just can’t happen. Just unacceptable. I’ve just got to be better for the team and for the organization.”

This was Mitchell’s first start, as WR Alec Pierce was out due to a concussion.

“Couldn’t really process it in the moment,” Mitchell said, “I really still can’t process it, to be real. So… the whole play happened because of me. The only way to be able to get forward is growing as a player, as a person.”

Colts HC Shane Steichen said the team hasn’t lost confidence in Mitchell despite his mental error.

“It’s hard to explain in that situation,” Steichen said. “But we have a lot of faith in [Mitchell]. This is a bump in the road for him.”

Texans

Texans rookie RB Woody Marks said that his versatility is causing teams to account for him both in the running and passing game.

“I’m making the defense kind of don’t know what you’re gonna do,” Marks said, via Click2Houston. “He can run it in between the tackles, outside, catch the ball out the backfield. I think that’s a big plus for the offense.”

Marks had his first game as the team’s lead back and said that he’s been focused on being level-headed throughout the process.

“It’s just being steady every week,” Marks said. “A lot of guys have told me, you might have a low game, low carries. Then you’ll have a high game. But just stay to you. Just be you. Go out at practice, every day in practice just come and show your best no matter what.”

Texans QB C.J. Stroud believes that Marks is a great fit for the offense and like his work working in a spread offense during his collegiate days at USC.

“I was a really big fan of Woody in college when he was at USC,” Stroud said. “I thought he was really elusive, really crafty. I thought he’d done a really good job in those days in that Lincoln Riley offense. I thought today, we kind of used him in that light. Spread him out, gave him some familiarity in running the ball and some plays that he’s ran before. And he’s a very dynamic pass catcher. He did great.”

Titans

Titans rookie QB Cam Ward was animated during the team’s post-game conference and said that they weren’t good at the moment.

“Everything,” Ward replied when asked what’s going wrong with the offense, via the team’s website. “From an interception, to a penalty, to an incompletion by me, a bad ball. And once we pass the 50 (yard-line), we just are not continuing the drive. If we keep it a buck right now, we (expletive). We’re 0 and 4. At this point, we have nothing to lose. We dropped a quarter of our (expletive) games, and we have yet to do anything. So, we have to lock in, especially myself. From the offensive line from the defensive line from the special teams, all three phases, we have to play together. We have not played together this year yet.” “I just want to win. When is the last time Tennessee won? I don’t know. Everybody in this locker room, we have to win.”