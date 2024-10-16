AFC Notes: Aidan O’Connell, Antonio Pierce, Xavier Worthy, Chiefs, Raiders

Chiefs

Chiefs’ rookie WR Xavier Worthy is proving to be a versatile player with two receiving and two rushing touchdowns. Andy Reid points out they have “flexibility” to move him around and is confident he’ll continue improving in his role.

“I think Xavier’s has done a nice job for us, he does a lot of things there for us,” Reid said, via PFT. “[He plays] a lot of different positions, we have flexibility with him to move him around. He’s a quick learner, which helps in this offense. I’m happy with what we’ve got so far, and I don’t think we’ve tapped that out at all. He’ll keep getting better, and that’s exciting.”

Chiefs

After a season-ending injury to WR Rashee Rice, the Chiefs brought back WR JuJu Smith-Schuster to help add depth to the room. Kansas City HC Andy Reid talked about potentially adding another receiver via trade but has plenty of confidence in the guys they have.

“I think that helped JuJu (Smith-Schuster) and his situation coming back in and jumping in. It helped Mecole (Hardman) come back, but I’m not telling the other guys can’t come in and help out. So that’s not, I don’t think that’s an issue.” Reid said, via Ed Easton Jr. of the Chiefs Wire. “It’s just going to take a little bit longer to figure it out and get on the same page with Pat (Patrick Mahomes), and all those things will be quite what you’ve seen with these other guys that have been in it, but that’s, and I’m not saying that we need to bring anybody else in.”

Raiders

Despite the change to QB Aidan O’Connell, the Raiders fell to the Steelers in Week 6 to go to a 2-4 record. Las Vegas HC Antonio Pierce didn’t hold back when reflecting on the penalties and turnovers that put them in a tough position to win.

“We had four penalties, but they were at critical moments. The turnover thing is embarrassing,” Pierce said, via Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. “We don’t respect the ball enough, so we don’t even deserve a chance to put ourself into position to win. Details. Obviously adjustments as the game goes on. We talked about the first drive, helluva job there. Then what does that lead up.”

The Raiders traded away WR Davante Adams on Tuesday but announced the addition of Tom Brady as a minority owner. Owner Mark Davis is hopeful Brady can help them identify its quarterback of the future: “It’s just exciting. What I was going to say is we traded Davante Adams for Tom Brady …. Although Tom can’t play, I think he can help us select a quarterback in the future and potentially train him as well. So it’s a huge benefit for the organization.” (Mark Maske)

on Tuesday but announced the addition of as a minority owner. Owner is hopeful Brady can help them identify its quarterback of the future: “It’s just exciting. What I was going to say is we traded Davante Adams for …. Although Tom can’t play, I think he can help us select a quarterback in the future and potentially train him as well. So it’s a huge benefit for the organization.” (Mark Maske) When appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, Adam Schefter said an inquiring team floated the possibility of trading a first-round pick in exchange for Raiders DE Maxx Crosby. However, Schefter contends Las Vegas wouldn’t even entertain an offer of two first-round picks.