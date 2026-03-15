AFC Notes: Alec Pierce, Danielle Hunter, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts
- The Colts signed WR Alec Pierce to a five-year, $142.5 million deal that includes $84 million guaranteed, with $60 million fully guaranteed and $24 million guaranteed for injury, salaries of $4 million in 2026, $30 million in 2027, $27 million in 2028, and $25 million in 2029, a $26 million signing bonus, and 2030 as a voidable year. (Wilson)
- Colts DE Micheal Clemons signed a three-year, $17 million contract that included a $3 million signing bonus and base salaries of $2.99 million (guaranteed), $3.87 million and $3.61 million. The deal also includes $1 million roster bonuses in 2027 and 2028 due on March 17, and up to $510,000 annually in per-game roster bonuses. (Over The Cap)
- Texas Tech DE Romello Height took a 30 visit with the Colts. (Ryan Fowler)
- Georgia Tech QB Haynes King met privately with the Colts before his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
Texans
- New Texans RB David Montgomery praised his new QB C.J. Stroud: “He’s a dog, he’s cold. Somebody I want to play with.” (Aaron Wilson)
- The Texans restructured DE Danielle Hunter’s contract as a one-year, $40.1 million extension fully guaranteed, including a $30.7 million signing bonus, a $1.3 million salary in 2026, and a $30.2 million salary in 2027, both fully guaranteed, with salary cap figures of $16.14 million in 2026 and $45.04 million in 2027, and 2028 through 2030 as void years. (Wilson)
- The Texans restructured TE Dalton Schultz’s contract as a one-year, $12.6 million extension with a $10 million signing bonus, bringing the total fully guaranteed amount to $17.6 million, with a combined payout of $24.1 million in 2026 and 2027. His 2026 base salary is $2.6 million with a $9.459 million salary cap figure, and his 2027 base salary is $10.5 million with a $14.949 million salary cap figure, while 2028 through 2030 are voidable years. (Wilson)
- Navy DT Landon Robinson met with the Texans at his pro day. (Justin Melo)
- Illinois G Josh Gesky met with the Texans at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
Titans
- Titans C Austin Schlottmann signed a two-year, $7 million contract that included a $1 million signing bonus and base salaries of $1.99 million (guaranteed and $2.99 million. (Aaron Wilson)
- Titans DT Jordan Elliott signed a two-year, $8 million contract that included a $1.75 million signing bonus, and base salaries of $1.49 million (guaranteed) and $3.74 million. (Aaron Wilson)
- The Titans signed TE Daniel Bellinger to a three-year, $24 million deal that includes a $6.5 million signing bonus, $14.01 million fully guaranteed, and salaries of $2.49 million in 2026, $5.94 million in 2027, and $7.54 million in 2028. (Wilson)
- The Titans signed CB Joshua Williams to a two-year, $6.75 million deal that includes a $1.25 million signing bonus, $3.24 million fully guaranteed, and salaries of $1.99 million in 2026 and $3.74 million in 2027. (Wilson)
- Oklahoma DT Gracen Halton met with the Titans at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
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