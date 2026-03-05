AFC Notes: Alec Pierce, David Montgomery, Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts WR Alec Pierce said he has a lot of love for Indianapolis, but believes he’s earned the right to explore his market in free-agency.

“At this point now, it’s like, I love Indy. I’ve loved playing there — great organization, great people in the city,” Pierce said, via PFT. “Just a ton of support. I know we haven’t been as good as we could be, and I know we can be. But, yeah, at this point, I’ve kind of earned the right to explore free agency, see what’s out there. Just make a decision that’s best for my career and for my family.”

Jaguars

Matt Zenitz reports that Wisconsin is hiring Jaguars assistant Ari Confesor as its new wide receivers coach.

as its new wide receivers coach. Ryan O’Halloran thinks Jacksonbille will find a way to re-sign free agent CB Montaric Brown, given that fellow free-agent CB Greg Newsome II doesn’t appear to be in their plans.

Texans

The Texans recently acquired RB David Montgomery from the Lions. Houston RB Woody Marks is excited to play alongside Montgomery and is looking to replicate the success of Detroit’s running game.

“I’m very excited,” Marks said, via Aaron Wilson. “Just looking back at the clips with him and Jahmyr Gibbs, it looked like they was having so much fun out there. When the running back room doing good and everybody blocking, it’s a party in the running back room. So, we’re looking to have that same joy him and Jahmyr Gibbs had bringing it down here in Houston.”

Marks reiterated how Montgomery and Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs complemented each other, and has already reached out to his new teammate to connect.

“Love him as a back, watched him a couple times, him and Jahmyr Gibbs, see how they complement each other,” Marks said. “We reached out to each other already, just time to get to work. Having another back in the backfield is always good. There’s less I can take off of my body and there’s less he can take off his body, and we’re just ready to get to work.”

Marks mentioned that he’s making an effort to slim down this offseason.

“We both can do the same things, he’s obviously a little bigger back,” Marks said. “I slimmed down a little bit from 215, 216. I want to play at like 208, so we’ll be alright. I’m very excited.”

Titans

Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love visited the Titans. (Ryan Fowler)