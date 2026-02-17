AFC Notes: Alec Pierce, Jeffery Simmons, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Colts WR Alec Pierce said he’s excited about hitting free agency after coming off a career year and believes that next month could be hectic for him.

“I think it’s gonna be a lot of good things in front of me,” Pierce said, via PFT. “We’ll see, this next month might be crazy. We’ll see what ends up happening.”

Colts WR Michael Pittman turns 29 in October and has a $29 million cap hit in 2026. Pierce supplanted him as the top wide receiver on the team, meaning that Pittman could either restructure his contract to reduce his salary and remain with the Colts or Indy could wind up releasing him for $24 million in cap space with just $5 million in dead money. (Boyd)

Jaguars

The Jaguars are $11 million over the salary cap and can get their single biggest salary cap savings from G Ezra Cleveland at $4 million. (Howe)

Titans

Cowboys DT Quinnen Williams believes that Titans DT Jeffery Simmons can potentially be the Defensive Player of the Year next season, now that he has Robert Saleh as his head coach.

“Jeffery Simmons might be Defensive Player of the Year next year,” Williams told Jim Wyatt of the Titans’ official website during the Pro Bowl earlier this month. “The ability he has, and the things he does well, already he is a phenomenal player. And now to have the coaches around him who are going to help him even more, watch out.”

“I think he’s a phenomenal head coach, a phenomenal defensive-minded coach, and he does things right,” Williams said of Saleh. “It’s going to be great to have him in Tennessee — players love him, his enthusiasm, his persona, his mindset that he brings to the game. I know Jeff is going to love him.”

Joe Rexrode notes that the Titans will certainly cut veteran CB L’Jarius Sneed at a cap savings of $11.4 million after playing just 12 games in two seasons due to a knee issue.

at a cap savings of $11.4 million after playing just 12 games in two seasons due to a knee issue. Rexrode also points out that the team will have to decide on veteran WR Calvin Ridley.