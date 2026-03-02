AFC Notes: Alec Pierce, Tyler Warren, Will Levis, Colts, Titans

Colts

Colts GM Chris Ballard is hoping that TE Tyler Warren is able to take things to the next level in his second season.

“He’s going to get better, and that’s the exciting thing,” Ballard said this week at the NFL Scouting Combine, via the team website. “So yeah, excited about him and it didn’t surprise me, what he did.” “You saw it at Penn State, he’s really instinctive, he’s really smart,” Ballard said of Warren. “I think for any rookie, especially on both sides of the ball but offensively, a tight end that has to — I think it’s a very difficult position because you got to know the blocking schemes, the passing schemes, the pass protection schemes, the run game. There’s so much that you put on them, and his ability — we knew it coming out, that he’d be able to handle it. Now, you didn’t know how fast, but we had a pretty good feeling for it.”

Colts

Colts HC Shane Steichen spoke about WR Alec Pierce, saying the team wants him back so he can continue to improve his all-around game.

“I think he’s made huge strides in his game,” Steichen said, via Pro Football Talk. “Obviously, he’s a big home run threat for us, as we know. But the intermediate stuff, the way he’s coming in and out of breaks at the top of routes, the comebacks, the one-on-ones on the outside, running in-breaking stuff — he’s made a lot of strides in all those areas. Even the 50-50 balls down the field, he’s making those 70 percent of the time now. You throw it up and you’ve got a chance he’ll go make a play for us.”

Titans

Titans HC Robert Saleh gave his impressions of QB Will Levis when asked about the former starter at the combine.

“I just met him, I had a really good conversation with him the other day,” Saleh said. “My one exposure to him was back in ’24, we played him in Week 2. I do think he’s got tremendous talent, he’s tremendous size, tremendous arm strength. Again, I’m looking forward to [working with] him, and I’ll tell you guys the same thing I told him — just attack this offseason, have the best offseason of your life and compete your butt off and let’s see what happens. But I’m really looking forward to him being part of this football team.”

“You’re looking for a guy who can come in and win football games for you if something happens to the starter,” Saleh added. “A guy who’s going to be a tremendous — who’s going to support the starter, who is going to support his team, who will prepare like a starter. So you’re really looking for another starter.”