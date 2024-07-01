AFC Notes: Amari Cooper, George Pickens, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns WR Amari Cooper has been absent during spring practices as he looks for a new contract. Eagles CB Darius Slay feels Cooper is the most underrated receiver in the NFL and thinks Cooper is worth the money he’s asking.

“I really be thinking he’s the most underappreciated receiver in the league,” Slay said, via the Green Light podcast. “I’m seeing right now that Cleveland don’t want to pay him, they need to pay that man that money.”

Ravens

Ravens OT Ronnie Stanley said his recent play hasn’t been up to his standard and he’s looking forward to regaining form.

“We may have been playing well, but it was really killing me on the inside just knowing that I wasn’t playing to my potential,” Stanley said, via ESPN. “That’s something that is harder for me to live with. But, moving on from last year, I feel very good about this upcoming season.”

Ravens HC John Harbaugh confirmed that Stanley is ready to go and fully anticipates on him being 100% this season.

“He’s ready to go,” Harbaugh said. “I love Ronnie. I love who he is — his personality — but I also love what he’s capable of doing on the football field. If we get Ronnie Stanley out there playing to that level, that would be wonderful.”

Steelers

Steelers WR coach Zach Azzanni said WR George Pickens has all the tools to be one of the best wide receivers in the league.

“It’s right there for him,” Azzanni said, via PFT. “He’s just got to . . . pick it up and take the cheese, do the things we asked him to do and he can do anything he wants. He’s that talented. I think you guys all know that. Ray Charles can see that. You don’t need to be a coach. So we know that’s out there for him if he wants it. Now, he’s just got to keep stacking the days and that’s my job, too.”

Azzanni doesn’t seem too bothered at the team’s depth chart behind Pickens.

“I know that a lot [of] people look at the one, the two, the three,” Azzanni said. “Listen, these days we move everyone around and guys get good balls depending on matchups so that number thing is a little overrated to me. But yes, we’re trying to find the best three or four we can put out there for sure.”