AFC Notes: Amari Cooper, J.K. Dobbins, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos HC Sean Payton expects the team to have a reinvigorated rushing attack this season.

“I think this with the running game: it’s going to be different,” Payton said, via Broncos Wire. “When we went through the cutups and watched the offensive line, we just felt like there are other teams where that player is the spaghetti sauce, sometimes there’s a safety that’s down in the box. So we’ve immediately upgraded that position. We brought in leadership with J.K., and we drafted Harvey early. So, you’re going to see a difference and hopefully a markedly different running game. It’s not always going to be perfect, but that’s the magic of the good back. There’s been a lot of great runs where maybe the looks weren’t as clean, and it was the ability. When we watch tapes, sometimes we say the play or we say the player. So as coaches, we’re trying to give them as many plays, like good, clean, and yet there are times where it’s the player. I think that we’re going to be further along there.”

Broncos GM George Paton was asked about undrafted rookie LB Karene Reid making the roster: “(Reid is) mature… He’s 25 years old. He’s smart.” (Chris Tomasson)

Raiders WR Amari Cooper said that he still has a lot left to prove after signing with the team that drafted him.

“Trust me, I still have some juice left,” Cooper said, via Around The NFL. “I felt like this was the opportunity for me to show it.”

Cooper admitted that he didn’t play up to his potential with the Raiders and hopes to prove why he was originally a first round draft pick.

“I always kind of had it in the back of my mind because when I was drafted here, I felt the expectations were high,” Cooper said. “I felt like I did OK, but I always knew why I was drafted. You pick a guy in the top five, you expect him to really help change the organization and I felt like at times I showed flashes of doing that, but it wasn’t to my expectations. This time around, I feel like I have unfinished business. I’m excited about it.“