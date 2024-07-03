AFC Notes: Amarius Mims, Elijah Moore, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals first-round OT Amarius Mims used voluntary OTAs to learn from veteran OTs Orlando Brown Jr. and Trent Brown.

“You have to. Let the chips fall where they may when the season comes around, but I’m going to do everything in my power (to contribute),” Mims said, via Laurel Pfahler of the Dayton Daily News. “I’m just looking forward right now to learning from Orlando and Trent. … I’ve got two of the best guys in the league to learn from so I’m just trying to take it day by day learning from those guys.”

Browns

The Browns traded for WR Jerry Jeudy to add another playmaker alongside WRs Elijah Moore and Amari Cooper. Moore couldn’t hide his excitement when discussing the trio’s potential this season.

“I just feel like it’s going to be a lot more explosive,” Moore said, via Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. “It’s super exciting to line up … with these guys. And I just think that having Dorsey, someone who’s an extravagant guy like him, you look at him and you could just tell he loves football. So, my time here has been nothing but a blessing learning from somebody else who has a great track record, you know, so respect to that, and I’m excited.”

“I just feel like, how can you not think positive about what’s to come? If you’re not thinking that, you shouldn’t be playing. We got a crazy group.”

Ravens

Ravens OLB Kyle Van Noy feels like he’s been “underappreciated” entering his 11th year in the NFL given he’s always been asked to do a lot of different things. Going into his second year in Baltimore, Van Noy believes he’s excelling now that he can focus on being a pass rusher.

“I want to continue showing people that I can still play at a high level. I feel like I’ve been underappreciated in my career,” Van Noy said, via the team’s site. “I don’t think I’ve lost a step just because I’ve been playing different positions my entire career. I’ve been asked to do a lot and think hat may have hindered some things because I want able to focus on pass rushing or covering people, it was never one specific thing. This year, stemming from last year, I was able to focus on being a pass rusher the entire time. So, I feel like it’ll be my third year ever out of my 11 to just focus on pass rushing.”