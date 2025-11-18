AFC Notes: Andy Reid, Geno Smith, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Alex Singleton and CB Patrick Surtain can make it back into the lineup in Week 12. ( The Broncos are optimistic that LBand CBcan make it back into the lineup in Week 12. ( Jeremy Fowler

Chiefs

The Chiefs lost a big divisional game in Week 11 to Denver to fall to 5-5 with all five losses coming by one score. Kansas City HC Andy Reid said the team is keeping faith in their postseason aspirations despite the panic from those on the outside.

“We’re not quite as negative as the outside world is,” Reid said, via the team’s YouTube. “We know what we need to clean up and we need to do it, but, the guys, they get it. Some of these guys have been through some pretty good seasons, and this isn’t like this one’s lost. We just got to clean up a few of these things and the urgency level, obviously, we got to make sure we take care of that now.”

Raiders

The Raiders offense couldn’t get it going again in Week 11 in a 33-16 loss to the Cowboys. Las Vegas QB Geno Smith thought the playcalls were fine and shouldered the blame for anything and everything that goes wrong with the offense.

“I don’t think there was any issue with the play calling. The plays were there, guys were open,” Smith said, via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk.

“You guys watch the film, I know we’ve got a lot of Monday morning quarterbacks who like to watch film and take screenshots and see where guys were open, so I’m sure you guys will see where the guys were open. I’ve just got to play better. I keep saying this. If something don’t look right out there, blame it on me. If it don’t look right, blame it on me. That’s all you can do, blame it on me. If your kids mess up at school, blame it on me. Car break down on the way to work? Blame it on me.”

ESPN’s Todd McShay believes that three teams will pick in the top ten with a need for a quarterback, which includes the Browns, Jets, and Raiders.

Raiders RB Dylan Laube was fined $5,549 for unnecessary roughness for a blindside block.