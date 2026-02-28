AFC Notes: Anthony Richardson, C.J. Stroud, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Jason La Canfora of Sportsboom reports the Colts are expected to pursue a veteran quarterback this offseason.

James Boyd of The Athletic reports Colts QB Anthony Richardson has regained full vision in his right eye as he and the team mutually agreed to seek a trade.

Texans

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans on QB C.J. Stroud: “Our support has never changed for C.J. (Stroud). I support him. “He’s part of the reason why we’ve had the success we’ve had with the Texans over the past three years, and he’ll continue to lead us in that regard. He’s the guy.” (Jeremy Bergman)

Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports senior offensive assistant Jerry Schlupinski will coach QBs in tandem with OC Nick Caley after former QB Jerrod Johnson and Houston mutually parted ways.

Titans

Titans HC Robert Saleh said that switching from an odd to an even front could help DE Femi Oladejo flourish and reach his potential after being selected in the second round of the 2025 draft.

“A guy like Femi, you evaluate him two different ways,” Saleh said, via the team’s website. “In a 3-4 scheme, you evaluate him as a dropper, as a linebacker, as a pass rusher, all encompassing. When we were in San Francisco, we evaluated him as a guy with his hand (in the) ground, rushing the passer, which is what he’ll do for us. He’s got length, he’s got violence, he plays fast. There will be a learning curve with the way we teach it, but we are going to get him moving forward every single snap and I do believe he has the talent and the drive to be able to maximize who he is.” Saleh added that Oladejo has all the physical talent needed to become successful and wants to see him work this off-season to reach his potential. “He has all the talent in the world,” Saleh said of Oladejo. “He has length, he has speed, he has pass rush ability, he plays with violence. He’s a good football player, and for him it is just going to be transferring, getting your hand in the ground and going vertical every snap rather than having to think about coverages and all that. Obviously there is going to be a learning curve for him, even in that role, and there is going to be a lot of coaching and a lot of work on his part to get himself better every single day and I think he has the mindset and the physical ability to do that.”