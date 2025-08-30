AFC Notes: Anthony Richardson, Calvin Ridley, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Although the Colts named Daniel Jones their starting quarterback, GM Chris Ballard has remained steadfast against trading Anthony Richardson. Ballard still sees opportunities for growth in Richardson.

“It’s easy to say, ‘OK, he’s done,'” Ballard said, via Stephen Holder of ESPN. “I don’t agree. I’ve said this numerous times — I do not agree with that. I think overcoming challenges and obstacles along the way are good for anybody. I do. I’m proud of Anthony, of where he is at, how far he’s come. He’s come miles. It is tough on any young quarterback in this league, but for him to keep taking the growth steps that he has and to work so hard and then not get the goal for himself. All right, now to continue to do that, that’s when we’ve got a chance to see real growth.”

Ballard added that Richardson has a chance to sit and learn from Jones this season.

“There’s a lot of value in sitting behind a guy that’s a professional and watching and learning and growing and working on the things you need to work on without the same pressure of being the starter,” Ballard said.

Ballard reiterated that he’s seen Richardson progress with his development and remains confident in his potential.

“I just feel like with the progress he’s making, [if] he continues down this road, we’re going to be able to see that talent come to light,” Ballard said. “There’s always got to be one, right? So why not him? And I do believe that his progress has been good.”

Texans

Texans QB C.J. Stroud said that OL Tytus Howard has had a great camp and is expecting him to have a big year at right tackle.

“I think Tytus, his presence is felt at tackle,” Stroud said, via PFT. “He’s doing a really good job being firm in protection, using his hands, using his length. I think he’s done a great job. And he also gonna let you know about it, too, which I think is cool. He’s a dog, man. So I’m really happy for that guy. I’m really proud of him. And he wants to have a great year. He told me he wants to be a Pro Bowler this year. He has a lot of expectations for himself.”

Titans

Calvin Ridley is entering his second year with the Titans following his time with the Falcons and Jaguars. When reflecting on his 2022 suspension for gambling, Ridley said the time away from the game allowed him to rehab his foot injury.

“The suspension gave me time to rest, get physically better, and mentally stronger,” Ridley said, via Turron Davenport of ESPN. “After that year, I was ready to come back.”

Ridley explained that the incident occurred when he was spending time with his brothers and friends, who made bets on an NBA and NFL game using an app on their phones. Ridley joined in, unaware that he broke a league rule.

“I downloaded the app sitting there not knowing that I was breaking a rule or anything,” Ridley said, via Turron Davenport of ESPN. “Those were the only two NFL games I bet.”

Ridley said the addition of Cam Ward gives him a lot of confidence going into 2025 and wants to help support the rookie quarterback.

“I could feel something in me,” Ridley said. “It was like, this kid’s good and I got to be good. I can’t fall behind. I got to be a help. I got to be a big help cause it’s time to dominate.”

Ward said he’s never played with a receiver of Ridley’s quality.

“That boy right there is different,” Ward said. “I ain’t never thrown to no receiver that moves and cuts like him. He’s one of the top-five receivers in the NFL. I’m blessed to play with him because he’s going to make me look good.”

Titans HC Brian Callahan said CB L’Jarius Sneed is trending in the right direction for Week 1. (Jim Wyatt)