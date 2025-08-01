AFC Notes: Anthony Richardson, Colts, Texans

Colts

SI’s Albert Breer said that Indianapolis is looking for consistency out of the quarterback position. While QB Anthony Richardson has the best command of the offense at the moment, he believes QB Daniel Jones still has the leg up in the competition. Next week’s joint practices against the Packers and the preseason will go a long way in determining who the starter will be.

Breer adds Indianapolis's secondary looks to become a marquee unit under new DC Lou Anarumo. Aside from the obvious starters, third-round CB Justin Walley has impressed early and figures to have the inside track to start opposite CB Charvarius Ward.

Anthony Richardson struggled in his second season as the Colts’ starting quarterback, completing just 47.7 percent of his passes and recording 12 interceptions, eventually leading to him getting benched. Richardson is studying where things went wrong last year and said he “can’t be slacking anymore.”

“I didn’t do enough, you know?” Richardson said, via Matt Verderame of SI.com. “That was the big thing for me. I didn’t do enough. I wanted to take a deeper dive into understanding myself and what I needed to improve on. After that last game, whenever that was, I told myself I can’t be slacking anymore. I’ve got to lock in.”

Richardson said he has a better understanding of their system and coverages, but the “biggest thing” was working on his mechanics.

“I really think it’s understanding the offense or understanding what’s going to pop open, when it’s going to pop open, understand the coverages,” Richardson said. “I feel like that helps me. The biggest thing for me was just my mechanics, footwork, my base, making sure when I am trying to deliver those throws, my base isn’t too narrow to where I’m missing high.”

Richardson feels he has a better command of his throws going into 2025.

“I feel like I’ve got more control of the ball now,” Richardson said. “I feel like I can deliver the ball, but I’ve also been taking a deeper dive into the offense, trying to understand it more. Whenever I’m moving in the pocket, I’m like ‘O.K., I know this is the coverage right here and this guy is going to be popping open here.’ So, I need to make sure my base is there, and when I see that guy, just make sure I get the ball to him.”

Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 reports Texans seventh-round DL Kyonte Hamilton had leg surgery on Thursday that will sideline him for around four months.