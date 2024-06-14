AFC Notes: Anthony Richardson, Gabriel Davis, Stefon Diggs, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts QB Anthony Richardson has been dealing with soreness in his shoulder and trainers are advising him to rest for a day, but its only happened on one occurrence.

“‘I’ve been dealing with soreness since I started throwing,” Richardson said, via Stephen Holder of ESPN. “It’s hard listening to the trainers saying, ‘No, you’ve got to sit out for a day.’ But it’s part of the health journey. So, I’m just rocking with them and just listening. We’re actually surprised it’s been only one day like this. Luckily, it was the last day.”

Colts HC Shane Steichen said they are just taking extra caution with Richardson and he would be able to play if it was a game-week.

“Rest assured, if we played on Sunday, he’d be starting,” Steichen said.

Richardson said he’s been putting a lot of effort into his rehab and was told by their staff to not worry about the last day of minicamp.

“I’ve been putting in a lot of work, so I’m feeling real good about it,” Richardson said. “I was kind of bummed out about today, missing the last day. But they told me it’s nothing to worry about, ‘Don’t worry about the last day because I had a good period of time where I was working.'”

Jaguars

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence discussed what WR Gabriel Davis is bringing to the table and said he’s going to be a great addition to the team.

“He’s been great, just hard worker. Obviously he’s still working himself back in, but just hard worker. He is smart, he is a good leader,” Lawrence said, via Sports Illustrated. “I mean, the way he communicates with the room, he’ll talk about stuff that maybe they did in Buffalo that might be a little bit different, whether it’s concepts or route technique, some things that they did or just kind of talking about everything. And you can tell he’s really smart, sees the field, understands coverages, just is going to be a great addition for us.”

Lawrence added that Davis is also a willing blocker and accepting of the dirty work that comes with the position.

“And he’s willing to do all the dirty work too, which is cool to see from a receiver. He is willing to block, kind of do whatever he needs to do and obviously he’s a playmaker down the field and that’ll be a good addition for us,” Lawrence said.

Texans

After being traded to the Texans and moving on to his third NFL team, WR Stefon Diggs reflected on his time in Buffalo and discussed his relationship with Bills QB Josh Allen.

“When I left Minnesota, I was a good player. But I always felt more for myself. I felt like I was better than that. And that I could be better than that. And kind of up to that point, I was just like ‘S—, I’m going to roll the dice and bet on myself,'” Diggs said, via ESPN’s DJ Bien-Aime. “When I got to Buffalo, Josh was and still is my guy. People don’t really understand what it’s like to be out there. He really embraced me. We spent a lot of time together and I probably wouldn’t be right here if it wasn’t for him.”